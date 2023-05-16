Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Teacher suspended after student dresses as KKK leader for class assignment

It comes after a student was videotaped in a Ku Klux Klan costume on a school bus.
By Phil Pendleton and Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A middle school teacher in southern Kentucky has been suspended while a controversial assignment is being investigated.

It comes after a video came to light of a student dressed in a Ku Klux Klan costume on a school bus.

Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson said the video stemmed from an assignment with middle school students dressing up as historical figures.

One student wanted to dress up Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate army general and the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. The student was reportedly given permission by the teacher to dress as Forrest.

Whit Whitaker with the Lexington Fayette NAACP said this is the kind of thing that’s happening far too often all across the U.S.

“This is nothing new. This is stuff the country endorses. It has happened in Pittsburgh schools, happened in California, happened in Texas,” said Whitaker.

Richardson said he is disappointed and embarrassed by the incident. He said he hopes the school and community realize that this does not represent the character of students and staff at the middle school or the district as a whole.

A video seen circulating on social media wrongly identifies the teacher at the center of this controversy, according to Richardson. He said the teacher wrongly identified is completely innocent in the matter and needs to be treated as much.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collier Savelle (left) and Matthew English (right) were able to attend prom after being barred...
2 Lee County High School students attend prom despite medical battles
The body was found on Gillionville Road. The body was found behind a dog area.
Body found on Gillionville Road in Albany undergoing autopsy
On Sunday night at around 11 p.m., an officer was called to the scene of a possible armed...
‘I don’t want to hurt you. Just do as I say’: Armed man steals money from Albany Dollar General, report says
The project will invest millions of dollars and bring over 400 jobs to Decatur County.
New manufacturing facility coming to Bainbridge, creating hundreds of jobs
Atkinson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Felipe Pinzon was placed on a two-week unpaid...
Atkinson Co. deputy suspended after alleged incident of letting woman go for showing lewd image

Latest News

Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him.
WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher
The woman told police she jumped out of the moving van on I-240 west at the Getwell Road exit...
Woman jumps out of moving van on interstate to escape kidnapping, police say
FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April, buoyed by solid job market and declining prices
FILE - Chocolate milk may soon be banned in schools, according to a report.
Report: Chocolate milk may be banned in schools
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT’s chief testifies before Congress as concerns grow about artificial intelligence risks