Narcotics arrest made by VPD during traffic stop

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A narcotics arrest was made by the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit during a traffic stop on Friday around 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of East Force Street.

While investigating the vehicle during the traffic stop, detectives observed narcotics in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

The passenger, Demetrius Davis, 33, was detained. He was charged with multiple charges including felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.

Detectives found over 142 grams of cocaine, 53 grams of marijuana, along with tools and currency related to narcotics sales.

“This was great work by our detectives to locate these dangerous narcotics and seize them, before they could get on the streets,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

David was arrested without incident and taken to Lowndes County Jail.

Davis is charged with:

Felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

Felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park

Felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park

Misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects

