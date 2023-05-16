Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Mom, son caught street racing at 80 mph on Mother’s Day, police say

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their...
Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.(Fresno Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (Gray News) – While most people spend Mother’s Day having brunch or dinner together, one mother and son in California spent the day street racing illegally, police said.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on two vehicles racing on Shaw Avenue, which has a speed limit of 40 mph.

Both vehicles were clocked at traveling more than 80 mph, traveling side by side, dangerously weaving around other vehicles in the road, police said.

When officers pulled the vehicles over, they found that the drivers were mother and son.

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.

Their identities were not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Gillionville Road. The body was found behind a dog area.
Body found on Gillionville Road in Albany undergoing autopsy
Collier Savelle (left) and Matthew English (right) were able to attend prom after being barred...
2 Lee County High School students attend prom despite medical battles
On Sunday night at around 11 p.m., an officer was called to the scene of a possible armed...
‘I don’t want to hurt you. Just do as I say’: Armed man steals money from Albany Dollar General, report says
The project will invest millions of dollars and bring over 400 jobs to Decatur County.
New manufacturing facility coming to Bainbridge, creating hundreds of jobs
Atkinson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Felipe Pinzon was placed on a two-week unpaid...
Atkinson Co. deputy suspended after alleged incident of letting woman go for showing lewd image

Latest News

Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people,...
Jurors deliberate in trial over limousine wreck that killed 20 people in rural New York
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Debt ceiling: Deal possible by end of week, McCarthy says; Biden cuts short upcoming foreign trip
Lauren Hewski, 18, died in a crash an hour after receiving her associate degree. She planned to...
Star student killed on the way to celebratory lunch with parents after getting degree
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
Eric Tolbert is facing three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals.
Several sheriff’s employees called in Rockdale deputy’s animal cruelty trial