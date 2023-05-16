Ask the Expert
Lego reveals 3,981-piece Batman Batcave shadow box set

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – Holy Legos, Batman!

A Batcave - Shadow Box Lego set will hit the shelves on June 8.

The Lego Company said it will allow users to reconstruct the superhero’s headquarters, with the design taken from the 1992 film “Batman Returns.”

The Lego set contains 3,981 pieces and is made for adults.

It has moveable parts, a Batmobile, and seven mini-figures of characters like the Penguin and Catwoman.

The company said it will cost about $400.

