Lee County basketball has four players sign to play in college

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - There was no shortage of talent on the hardwood for the Trojans in the 2022-2023 season. The girls team won a playoff game before falling to Rockdale County and the boys grinded their way to the state title game falling just short of the title. As a result, it comes as no surprise the program will send four players to the next level. Two girls and two boys signed their letter of intent on Monday. Jarnyria Maddox, Kennedy Snead, Mark Saadeh, and D.J. Taylor lived out their dream signing to play college basketball. Each of them have their own unique story, but all bred from the same Trojan program. Maddox has been working for this moment as long as she can remember saying,

”It’s great, I love it. I’ve been having it since I was young. I’ve been waiting on this moment and that’s all I just been wanting to surprise them and have a great time. They’re getting a determined player willing to do anything she can to win. I’m ready.”

It’s East Georgia State for Snead and she is grateful for everyone who has been in her corner along the way. Snead said,

”It’s very special for one, my parents, all my coaches, coaches on the side, my AAU coach, they did a wonderful job and it felt great. It felt like the decision was right for me.”

On the boys side Mark Saadeh might be new to America but his presence at Lee County is long lasting. He will play at Enterprise State and credits his support system for helping him transition to the states.

Saadeh said, ”I came from a country, no support no nothing. I came here, they take care of you, they care about you and even when we travel we went to Atlanta many times, we enjoyed going there as a team. They helped me with my English. They helped me how to say words, how to not say words. They teach me something that I don’t know and the same I teach them something they didn’t know. It’s a different country you know here is America and there is the middle east that is the difference”

The leader of that state championship team was DJ Taylor. Taylor despite being undersized has a big heart. He’s off to Coastal Georgia and wants to embrace the moment. He is proud of all he’s accomplished with the Trojans.

Taylor said, ”It’s a great experience being able to sign to college in front of all my people that supported me throughout my season. I would say definitely making it to the state championship. Ever since I was in 9th grade I always wanted to play in Macon in the Macon Coliseum so making it to the state championship that was a great accomplishment for me.”

