How Trump, DeSantis, Kemp stack up for Ga. Republicans

From left: Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.
From left: Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new poll finds Donald Trump leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by a margin of 40% to 32% as Georgia Republicans’ presidential candidate of choice.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who has not formally announced a bid to be the Republican challenger, is earning support from 7.1% of likely GOP voters, slightly ahead of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 6%.

Kemp has a positive favorable-unfavorable ratio, with 73% of those polled having a favorable opinion of him, and only 12% having an unfavorable opinion of him.

“While people have a very favorable impression of Brian Kemp in Georgia, it’s not yet translating into votes for president,” said Mark Rountree, president of Landmark Communications. “People simply don’t see Kemp as a candidate yet in a presidential capacity.”

While Trump continues to lead the Republicans, DeSantis is polling better in Georgia than the rest of the country.

Landmark got the results by conducting a statewide poll of 800 randomly selected likely Republican presidential preference voters on Sunday.

The poll was conducted utilizing online interviews, and only interviews with fully completed surveys were tabulated. To be consistent with previous and projected voter turnout, results are weighted based on race, age and gender.

Landmark conducted and funded the poll with no input from any candidate or organization.

The margin of error of this survey is 3.5 percent.

FULL RESULTS:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

