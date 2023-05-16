The Haven offers resources for mental health awareness

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - When a loved one dies, it can feel very isolating for some. But one organization in Valdosta has several new groups that people can join for support.

The Haven in Valdosta has partnered with Georgia Commission on Family Violence to bring survivors of murder-suicide support group and a Circle of Healing support group to the area.

It’s something participants say helps them cope with their pain.

Georgia Commission on Family Violence launched this new support group for Georgia and Florida communities. (Source: WALB)

“Being a part of a group who understands what I’m dealing with is comforting. When I can share my story and struggles in an empowering way, it is healing. I hope my story will also help someone else and give them hope,” one anonymous participant in the group, said.

According to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, Georgia is ranked among the top states in the nation for the number of murder-suicide incidents. They say these incidents are usually committed by a current or former intimate partner. The commission says these incidents have been significantly increasing each year.

“We saw a need in the area because suicide rates have gone through the roof,” Victoria Merritt, mobile sexual assault advocate at The Haven, said. “You have people who have gone through similar things as you, but not everybody’s experience is the same. So, you can get a view on how they’re dealing with it and maybe you can develop some ways to cope. You can always have somebody to talk to that understands what you’re going through.”

Victoria Merritt is the mobile sexual assault advocate at The Haven in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

The Haven also has a lethality assessment. It predicts your chance of becoming a homicide victim.

“We hope that our organization can help all victims,” Merritt said. “Anybody who’s been a victim of any sort of trauma: domestic violence, sexual assault, suicide, we can help anybody.”

The Circle of Healing support group will be held every second Wednesday of the month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Haven.

This is one group that The Haven in Valdosta is asking the community to join for free of charge. (Source: WALB)

