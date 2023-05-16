First Alert Weather
Keep the Umbrella handy
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Scattered showers & storms return later this afternoon. Numerous showers & storms Wednesday. Thursday keeps the rain chances high with a cooling trend. Drier Friday, Saturday brings slight rain chances. Another front arrives Saturday night and that keeps temperatures below average. Wetter weather is forecast to return next week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.