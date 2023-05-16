Ask the Expert
Keep the Umbrella handy
Scattered showers & storms return later this afternoon. Numerous showers & storms Wednesday. Thursday keeps the rain chances high with a cooling trend. Drier Fr
By Chris Zelman
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Scattered showers & storms return later this afternoon. Numerous showers & storms Wednesday. Thursday keeps the rain chances high with a cooling trend. Drier Friday, Saturday brings slight rain chances. Another front arrives Saturday night and that keeps temperatures below average. Wetter weather is forecast to return next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

