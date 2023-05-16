First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain chances are back for this evening with heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. Some spots that are typically susceptible to flooding need to be alert for the remainder of the day as rain chances linger. Into the night, rain chances will end, leaving us with warm and muggy lows in the mid to upper 60s. Area of fog cannot be ruled out along areas south of Highway 84.

Our summer-like pattern continues through the middle of the week as a late-season cold front gets the atmosphere turning to create more showers and storms. This keeps the chance for rain in place for both Wednesday and Thursday as it stalls out. The greatest coverage of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated on Wednesday with a severe threat possible. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal Risk for most of South Georgia. The highest impact seems to be damaging winds and small-size hail. However, a risk for flash flooding is also likely. This front will cool things off slightly for some areas into the low 80s for both Thursday and Friday with lows mainly in the upper 60s. Rain chances are not going to end as a combination of disturbances keeps the atmosphere active for Thursday as well. Rain chances start dwindling at the end of the week as drier northwesterly flow moves in by Friday and into the weekend. Rain chances will not be zero though as we still have plenty of moisture for showers to pop up due to daytime heating. Rain chances rise again coming up next week.

