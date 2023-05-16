Ask the Expert
Face masks are still a good idea at the doctor’s office, study says

FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - Signs urging everyone to mask up have largely disappeared from places like grocery stores and schools in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But they are still worn in medical offices, and a study published Monday says that might be a good idea.

Masks continue to offer some protection and reduce your risk of catching COVID-19 in a community setting, like a doctor’s office, according to the study.

The study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine also found that there was not a significant difference in protection between surgical masks and N95 respirators in a healthcare setting.

The virus can still be passed from patient to staff or staff to patient even when both are masked, but it is rare.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

