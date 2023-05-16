Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

AP Sources: Unknown man slipped undetected inside home of White House official

FILE - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the...
FILE - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, April 24, 2023. Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Wang Yi held talks in Vienna this week, the latest in a series of small signs that tensions could be easing between the world's two biggest economies.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press and COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An unknown man managed to slip undetected inside the home of White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, according to two people familiar with the incident. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating.

The door was apparently unlocked, and the intruder was able to get inside Sullivan’s home around 3 a.m. last month, the people said. Secret Service is investigating whether the person intentionally went into the home or whether it was some kind of accident; the person appeared to be intoxicated, the people said. The people were not authorized to talk about an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Sullivan has round-the-clock security. But the agents stationed outside his home did not know that the unknown male accessed inside the Washington home until the man had already gone. Sullivan came outside and told them, the people said.

Security is always a top concern for high-level government officials, but there’s been a more palpable sense of anxiety in recent years as threats to lawmakers and officials are on the rise. The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple’s San Francisco in October.

There was no evidence that the person meant to harm Sullivan or even knew him. The Washington Post first reported the breach.

Meanwhile, additional security measures have been put in place outside Sullivan’s home as a precaution while a review is conducted.

The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement that it was “examining a security incident that took place at a protectee site.”

“While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred,” according to the statement.

Any deviation from protocol was unacceptable, the Secret Service said.

Certain members of President Joe Biden’s administration get a Secret Service security detail which means their homes are guarded and they receive protection as they move throughout their days outside the White House; it depends on a range of factors including the type of job and whether threats have been made.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Gillionville Road. The body was found behind a dog area.
Body found on Gillionville Road in Albany undergoing autopsy
Collier Savelle (left) and Matthew English (right) were able to attend prom after being barred...
2 Lee County High School students attend prom despite medical battles
On Sunday night at around 11 p.m., an officer was called to the scene of a possible armed...
‘I don’t want to hurt you. Just do as I say’: Armed man steals money from Albany Dollar General, report says
The project will invest millions of dollars and bring over 400 jobs to Decatur County.
New manufacturing facility coming to Bainbridge, creating hundreds of jobs
Atkinson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Felipe Pinzon was placed on a two-week unpaid...
Atkinson Co. deputy suspended after alleged incident of letting woman go for showing lewd image

Latest News

Police are currently investigating if these shootings are connected.
3 shooting incidents under investigation in Bainbridge
The program allows the students to receive hands on training with real life scenarios.
VSU addressing nursing shortage with expanded simulation learning center
Eric Tolbert is facing three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals.
Several sheriff’s employees called in Rockdale deputy’s animal cruelty trial
Officials say a woman's death is under investigation after she was found dead inside a car at...
Rangers find woman dead inside car at Yellowstone National Park, man arrested
Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP takes first step to override veto of 12-week abortion limit