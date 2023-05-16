3 shooting incidents under investigation in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating three shooting incidents where homes were shot up, according to the agency.

The first one happened on May 12 on Plantation Road. Shots were fired around 9 p.m. Bainbridge Public Safety Chief Redell Walton said one person was grazed by a bullet in his head. The victim was treated and released within 24 hours.

The second one happened on May 14 in the area of Sims Street. Shots were fired but no injuries were reported.

The last one happened on Water Street Monday night around 11 p.m. No one was injured in that shooting incident as well.

Police are currently investigating if these shootings are connected. They are asking for anyone to come forward with information by calling Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038.

