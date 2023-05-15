Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘We were in shock’: Father of newborn killed in tornado, family says

A family continues to mourn a loved one killed in the Laguna Heights, Texas, tornado. (SOURCE: KRGV)
By Sthefany Rosales
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (KRGV) – A family is in mourning after the father of a newborn child was killed in a Texas tornado.

Danial Martinez, the cousin of 41-year-old Robert Flores, said the family was awake when the severe weather rolled in.

“We had a call, a group chat, and in that group chat we saw that there were sirens and firefighters,” she said.

Flores’ family said a nearby trailer lifted during the storm and landed on his home.

When rescue crews arrived at the scene, they tried to ask him questions and see if he could respond, but he never did.

Flores was the father of a 6-month-old baby. He would’ve turned 42 years old in a few weeks.

“We didn’t know what to say because we were in shock, we couldn’t believe that something like that happened,” Martinez said.

More than a day after the tornado swept through, the devastation it left behind is becoming clearer.

Neighborhood rounds were made to check on other residents. Fortunately, everyone else seemed to be fine.

Flores’ loved ones, in the meantime, are cherishing the time they spent with him, remembering him as a funny, kind and hard-working father.

Copyright 2023 KRGV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collier Savelle (left) and Matthew English (right) were able to attend prom after being barred...
2 Lee County High School students attend prom despite medical battles
Taco Loco is owned by husband-wife duo Teresa and Francisco Pajaro.
Business Spotlight: Taco Loco
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
During a search of the vehicle, 158 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram...
Valdosta man arrested on slew of drug charges
Rod and Yolanda Hubbard graduated Albany State University together on May 6.
‘A memory I will never forget’: Mother, son graduate from ASU together

Latest News

Rep. Gerry Connolly said someone went to his district office in Fairfax, Virginia, and asked...
Lawmaker says his staff was attacked with a bat
The project will invest millions of dollars and bring over 400 jobs to Decatur County.
New manufacturing facility coming to Bainbridge, creating hundreds of jobs
FILE - Dr. Monica Bertagnolli speaks at the University of California, San Francisco’s cancer...
Biden chooses cancer expert to lead National Institutes of Health
The Vice Media bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel...
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks