Miller County wins first athletic state title in 40 years

By Aaron Meaux
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - It was a celebration Saturday night in Colquitt for Miller County track and field team. Led by coaches Melanie Williams and Jay Tully, the Pirates captured their first athletic state title in four decades. J.P. Powell captured the gold medal in the boys 100-meter dash. Zariyona Williams also won gold in the girls 200-meter. The Pirates wrapped up their stellar performance with a team gold in the girls 4x200 relay. They finished third overall but the three gold medals marks the first time in over four decades Miller County has won an athletics state championship.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

