Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Michael Barrett returns home to give back to Valdosta youth

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s always special when a collegiate or professional athlete returns home to give back to their community. Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett did his part this weekend running his first football camp.

Michael Barret youth camp
Michael Barret youth camp(Source: WALB)

One participants mother said, ”I think it’s important to the community because to me it helps the kids stay out of the streets and trouble.”

“Growing up it was important to go to little camps like this. I feel like camps like this had a big impact on my life growing up and so I always wanted to give back to a community that gave so much to me,” Barrett said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collier Savelle (left) and Matthew English (right) were able to attend prom after being barred...
2 Lee County High School students attend prom despite medical battles
Taco Loco is owned by husband-wife duo Teresa and Francisco Pajaro.
Business Spotlight: Taco Loco
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
During a search of the vehicle, 158 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram...
Valdosta man arrested on slew of drug charges
Rod and Yolanda Hubbard graduated Albany State University together on May 6.
‘A memory I will never forget’: Mother, son graduate from ASU together

Latest News

Track and Field state championships main
Athletes from the 229 have successful weekend at the track and field state championships
Jeremy Bell wins gold medal
Jeremy Bell wins gold medal at state championships
Michael Barrett youth camp
Michael Barrett youth camp
Track and Field state championships
Track and field state championships