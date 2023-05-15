Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘I don’t want to hurt you. Just do as I say’: Armed man steals money from Albany Dollar General, report says

On Sunday night at around 11 p.m., an officer was called to the scene of a possible armed...
On Sunday night at around 11 p.m., an officer was called to the scene of a possible armed robbery at the Dollar General on the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road.
By Seth Feiner
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thousands of dollars were reportedly stolen from an Albany Dollar General after an armed man forced employees to give him money out of their safe, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

On Sunday night at around 11 p.m., an officer was called to the scene of a possible armed robbery at the Dollar General on the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road.

Once the officer arrived, two employees said a man robbed them as they closed the store, per a police report.

The employees reportedly told police, as they were leaving out the front doors and locking up, a hooded man came up to them, showed them his gun and then said, “I don`t want to hurt you. Just do as I say.”

The report states that the officer then watched security footage and confirmed what the employees said.

The footage also reportedly showed the man enter the store with the employees, go to the safe and then leave after an employee put money into a bag.

One of the employees told police around $5,000 was taken from the store.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collier Savelle (left) and Matthew English (right) were able to attend prom after being barred...
2 Lee County High School students attend prom despite medical battles
Taco Loco is owned by husband-wife duo Teresa and Francisco Pajaro.
Business Spotlight: Taco Loco
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
During a search of the vehicle, 158 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram...
Valdosta man arrested on slew of drug charges
Rod and Yolanda Hubbard graduated Albany State University together on May 6.
‘A memory I will never forget’: Mother, son graduate from ASU together

Latest News

‘Mama Ruth Way’: Albany educator honored through sign dedication
‘Mama Ruth Way’: Albany educator honored through sign dedication
‘A memory I will never forget’: Mother, son graduate from ASU together
‘A memory I will never forget’: Mother, son graduate from ASU together
Phenix City Mom spends her Mother’s Day in the NICU with baby
Mom spends her Mother’s Day in the NICU with baby
The project will invest millions of dollars and bring over 400 jobs to Decatur County.
New manufacturing facility coming to Bainbridge, creating hundreds of jobs