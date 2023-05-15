‘I don’t want to hurt you. Just do as I say’: Armed man steals money from Albany Dollar General, report says

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thousands of dollars were reportedly stolen from an Albany Dollar General after an armed man forced employees to give him money out of their safe, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

On Sunday night at around 11 p.m., an officer was called to the scene of a possible armed robbery at the Dollar General on the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road.

Once the officer arrived, two employees said a man robbed them as they closed the store, per a police report.

The employees reportedly told police, as they were leaving out the front doors and locking up, a hooded man came up to them, showed them his gun and then said, “I don`t want to hurt you. Just do as I say.”

The report states that the officer then watched security footage and confirmed what the employees said.

The footage also reportedly showed the man enter the store with the employees, go to the safe and then leave after an employee put money into a bag.

One of the employees told police around $5,000 was taken from the store.

The investigation is ongoing.

