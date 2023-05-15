First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A weak frontal boundary is stalling out over SWGA, but this is allowing for the lift in the atmosphere for shower and thunderstorm development. These storms will continue for a few more hours this evening before we see some dry time later tonight. Storms will mainly lead to downpours, lightning, gusty winds, and even small-sized hail. Once the rain ends, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Eventually, we will see this frontal system pushed northward sometime on Tuesday. This will push southwesterly winds into the region with more moisture and cause more lift in the atmosphere. A new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is likely Tuesday afternoon and evening. Gusty winds are possible with some of the stronger storms out there along with fairly heavy rainfall. Highs tomorrow are in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will be headed our way next so showers and thunderstorms will not end during the mid-week. All the typical impacts of a thunderstorm are likely such as gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and even some small hail. Wednesday and Thursday, besides precipitation, it is going to be warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will see slightly cooler with highs in the low 80s. Ridging will start to build back in closer to the weekend. This should slightly dry us out into next Monday. This does not mean that showers and thunderstorms are not possible, but they will be more isolated chances through Monday. Our warming trend comes back into the weekend with the upper 80s and some 90s possible and overnight lows mainly in the 60s.

