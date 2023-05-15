Ask the Expert
Atkinson Co. deputy suspended after alleged incident of letting woman go for showing lewd image

The deputy was suspended pending the results of the investigation
Atkinson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Felipe Pinzon was placed on a two-week unpaid...
Atkinson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Felipe Pinzon was placed on a two-week unpaid suspension following a March 8 incident.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - An Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was suspended after it was alleged that he let a woman go after she showed him a photo of her breasts, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff that has since been deleted.

Sheriff David Moore posted to Facebook about the incident, but the posts have since been deleted.

According to the post, Deputy Felipe Pinzon was dispatched to Highway 135 North on March 8 following a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road.

“Deputy Pinzon states that most of the time during their encounter was spent attempting to unlock (the woman’s) phone as she was locked out of it, and she appeared to be very distraught about that,” Moore said.

The sheriff’s office was made aware of a video posted to Snapchat by the woman stating that she was allowed to drive away intoxicated after showing her breasts to the deputy. According to the post, the woman later posted a retraction on Snapchat and claimed it was all a joke.

“The investigator does believe, however, that the conversation eventually turned flirtatious and resulted in (her) showing Deputy Pinzon a photograph of her breasts and a short video,” Moore said in the post.

According to the post, the deputy told the investigator that he had no suspicion or reason to believe that the woman was intoxicated at the time.

“We started an investigation to attempt to extract facts from the chaos of social media, sensationalism, stupid decisions, and ulterior motives,” Moore said in the post.

According to the post, the deputy has been placed on a two-week unpaid suspension pending the results of the investigation.

“I believe that punishment is commiserated with his actions,” Moore said. “He can learn from this experience and be a much better human and deputy.”

According to the post, following his suspension, the deputy will ”participate in specific training to avoid this type of situation in the future.”

WALB News 10′s Alicia Lewis will sit down with Sheriff Moore one-on-one at 5 and 6 p.m. on Monday.

