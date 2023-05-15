2-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle on Tybee Island, GSP investigating

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Portions of 15th Street on Tybee Island were closed Sunday night following a pedestrian crash that killed a 2-year-old.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) say the crash happened Sunday evening, around 5:45 p.m., in the 15th Street parking lot.

Officers shut down 15th Street (Beachside), the 15th Street parking lot, and Strand Avenue to the intersection with Tybrisa, which included the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion, while they investigated.

According to GSP, the toddler and her family were standing in the parking lot, alongside the parked vehicles. They say a vehicle was traveling northbound through the parking lot, approaching the pedestrian and her family.

As the vehicle approached, GSP says the pedestrian ran into the roadway in front of the vehicle and was hit.

GSP says the toddler was taken to the hospital where she later died. She has since been identified as Rae’Lynn Michelle Milton, of Waycross, Ga.

The Tybee Island Police Department posted a statement to social media about the incident:

