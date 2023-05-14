First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and storms will linger across the rest of the area for tonight. This line is not expected to bring in any severe weather, but a few storms could produce some breezy winds and heavy rainfall. Tonight, showers and storms come to an end with partly cloudy skies taking over as lows fall into the upper 60s.

A frontal system will eventually push southward into the area on Monday. This will eventually lead to a few showers and thunderstorms along that stationary boundary as it collides with a sea breeze pushing northward. This interaction is going to lead to showers and thunderstorms popping up across southwest Georgia throughout the afternoon and evening once again. Right now, a marginal risk for excessive rainfall is possible on Monday according to the Weather Prediction Center. Otherwise, high temperatures for Monday will be in the upper 80s and the 90s with lows returning to the upper 60s some low 70s. Tuesday a new disturbance that is associated with a weak front will move into SWGA. Another active day is expected as showers and thunderstorms develop. The main threats remain gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Wednesday and Thursday will feature this frontal system as well, so more daytime showers and thunderstorms. However, no exact details on the impact or the amount of rainfall amounts. However, we’ll be seeing a slightly drier air mass during the next weekend. We stay fairly warm and humid with highs in the 80s and 90s lows in the 60s and 70s for the entire period.

