Business Spotlight: Taco Loco
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Taco Loco is a locally-owned Mexican restaurant in Tifton that moved to a new location in April 2023.
The business initially opened in Tifton six years ago by husband-wife duo Teresa and Francisco Pajaro.
“We involve the community, we involve the customers, the employees,” co-owner Teresa Pajaro said.
WALB’s Lorenza Medley speaks with Teresa Pajaro about Taco Loco on WALB News Now.
