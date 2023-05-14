2 Lee County High School students attend prom despite medical battles

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two Lee County high schoolers were able to go to prom after enduring their own medical battles.

The Lee County High School principal did not allow Matthew English and Collier Savelle to attend prom due to missing too many school days. Both English and Savelle missed several school days because of their personal medical battles.

English was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called epithelioid sarcoma which starts as a growth of cells in the soft tissue.

The cancer resulted in his arm getting amputated in February.

English was awarded an unknown amount of money from Cancer Ties and the money will go towards his prosthetic arm. English is currently getting fitted for a prosthetic arm.

Savelle’s family did not want to speak.

Lee County High School did not respond to a request for comment.

The decision to bar the students from attending the prom was reversed by the principal just hours before it started.

English and his family reacted to English being able to attend the prom.

