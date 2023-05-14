Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.(Sophia Hilmar)
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 1-year-old girl died after being struck by a train Saturday morning in Missouri.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the child was stationary on railroad tracks near Elm Street in Hardin, Missouri, shortly before 9 a.m.

No further details of the crash were available.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook saying it had worked a “tragic event” in Hardin.

The sheriff’s office also asked for prayers for all those affected and to respect their privacy.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a search of the vehicle, 158 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram...
Valdosta man arrested on slew of drug charges
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Nearly 50 years ago, down in swampy Seminole County, a family sat down to eat a homecooked meal...
50 years after gruesome murders, Alday family focusing on the lives those killed led
Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 2022.
Family asking for answers in Albany missing woman case
Rod and Yolanda Hubbard graduated Albany State University together on May 6.
‘A memory I will never forget’: Mother, son graduate from ASU together

Latest News

Collier Savelle (left) and Matthew English (right) were able to attend prom after being barred...
2 Lee County High School students attend prom despite medical battles
Taco Loco is owned by husband-wife duo Teresa and Francisco Pajaro.
Business Spotlight: Taco Loco
FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in...
Bells toll for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre
Memphis Grizzlies guards Desmond Bane, left, and Ja Morant (12) laugh on the bench during the...
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media