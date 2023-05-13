Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

What’s the best Mother’s Day gift?

A shopper checks out at Place on the Pointe Gift Shop.
A shopper checks out at Place on the Pointe Gift Shop.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - How are you celebrating the mother figure in your life this weekend?

On Friday, shoppers were up and down Slappey Boulevard and in outlet malls trying to get last-minute Mother’s Day gifts.

“People expect you to put thought into your gift. So if you get a basket you can have pretty much everything inside,” said Patricia Jefferson, the owner of Bougee Baskets.

“Go to your mother. Visit her in the nursing home. Let you know that you love her,” Synthia Hook, the owner of Baskets by Synthia, said.

“It’s not all about what you get for her. It’s about the thought. A lot of people these days don’t do things for others. Just even having the thought of your mom, ‘This is for you,’” Ronnie Lee Rainey said.

Every Mother’s Day since he was 15, he is reminded of his mom who died. Rainey gifts other women in his life during this time.

Anne Gray provides services to families who want flowers for their loved runs that have been laid to rest.

A child is very excited to pick out a gift for her grandmother.
A child is very excited to pick out a gift for her grandmother.(WALB)

“We go out to the cemetery and place flowers. We take a picture of it and then send it to him so it’s like they have visited the grave,” Gray said.

Gray is the owner of Hadden’s Flower Shop. They are selling last-minute gifts until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

With graduations, proms, and Mother’s Day, this time of year is as busy as ever for florists and boutiques.

There are a lot of local options to choose from in Albany from vendors on Slappey, to downtown, to outlet shops along Dawson Road. The good news for clueless husbands is that some stores like Place On The Pointe are there to help.

“We just walk you around the store trying to figure out something about your wife or or your mom. Whether it be a gift basket or pajama or a great piece of jewelry,” Ham Honey Butler, a store employee, said.

Place on the Pointe will be open Saturday.

Vendors will be out again on South Slappey tomorrow. Pretoria Fields has a Mother’s Day Market with 35 vendors from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 50 years ago, down in swampy Seminole County, a family sat down to eat a homecooked meal...
50 years after gruesome murders, Alday family focusing on the lives those killed led
Nondi Kwana Humphrey, 32, is wanted on aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, and...
APD looking for woman on strangulation, other charges
Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 2022.
Family asking for answers in Albany missing woman case
During a search of the vehicle, 158 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram...
Valdosta man arrested on slew of drug charges
Shaun Anthony Akins and John Charles Hice were charged following a traffic stop and then a...
2 arrested for drug trafficking in Lee Co.

Latest News

The students were able to learn about multiple different STEM careers.
Over 200 students learn about STEM careers at VSU
During a search of the vehicle, 158 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram...
Valdosta man arrested on slew of drug charges
Over the course of the next five years, $50 million will be fed into the Dougherty County...
Millions in funding headed to DCSS for mental health resources
Nearly 50 years ago, down in swampy Seminole County, a family sat down to eat a homecooked meal...
50 years after gruesome murders, Alday family focusing on the lives those killed led