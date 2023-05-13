What’s the best Mother’s Day gift?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - How are you celebrating the mother figure in your life this weekend?

On Friday, shoppers were up and down Slappey Boulevard and in outlet malls trying to get last-minute Mother’s Day gifts.

“People expect you to put thought into your gift. So if you get a basket you can have pretty much everything inside,” said Patricia Jefferson, the owner of Bougee Baskets.

“Go to your mother. Visit her in the nursing home. Let you know that you love her,” Synthia Hook, the owner of Baskets by Synthia, said.

“It’s not all about what you get for her. It’s about the thought. A lot of people these days don’t do things for others. Just even having the thought of your mom, ‘This is for you,’” Ronnie Lee Rainey said.

Every Mother’s Day since he was 15, he is reminded of his mom who died. Rainey gifts other women in his life during this time.

Anne Gray provides services to families who want flowers for their loved runs that have been laid to rest.

“We go out to the cemetery and place flowers. We take a picture of it and then send it to him so it’s like they have visited the grave,” Gray said.

Gray is the owner of Hadden’s Flower Shop. They are selling last-minute gifts until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

With graduations, proms, and Mother’s Day, this time of year is as busy as ever for florists and boutiques.

There are a lot of local options to choose from in Albany from vendors on Slappey, to downtown, to outlet shops along Dawson Road. The good news for clueless husbands is that some stores like Place On The Pointe are there to help.

“We just walk you around the store trying to figure out something about your wife or or your mom. Whether it be a gift basket or pajama or a great piece of jewelry,” Ham Honey Butler, a store employee, said.

Place on the Pointe will be open Saturday.

Vendors will be out again on South Slappey tomorrow. Pretoria Fields has a Mother’s Day Market with 35 vendors from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

