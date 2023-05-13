Ask the Expert
Over 200 students learn about STEM careers at VSU

The students were able to learn about multiple different STEM careers.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University is trying to give middle and high school students a head start deciding on a career.

Why is that important? Well, a recent study showed that one in three college students or graduates were still confused about what they wanted to do for a living.

Over 200 middle and high school students were educated on more than a dozen STEM careers on Friday at VSU. One was fire suppression technology.

“STEM careers, so science, technology engineering, mathematics, I mean that’s kind of everything,” Michael Ferguson, a 10th grader, said.

Some STEM careers that are in demand that students were educated about today include construction, energy, forestry, packaging, and many more.

“So we just want to be able to expose kids to all those different avenues and give them a way to make that connection. So, they can go ahead plan their high school to college transition as seamlessly as they possibly can,” Jessica Pippin, admin coordinator for VSU STEAM Center, said.

Research shows that STEM careers are necessary for growing the economy and staying globally competitive.

“If we can go ahead and start bridging that gap now, then maybe that’s a way that we can help foster that growth within our own community here, and Valdosta as a whole,” Pippin said.

VSU STEAM Center thanks the Georgia Department of Education and Georgia Power. They say they wouldn’t have been able to educate our future leaders without them.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

