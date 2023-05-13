Ask the Expert
Mother’s Day Weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The summer-like weather pattern holds but with less rain and more heat Mother’s Day weekend. Look for a sun/cloud mix with only isolated showers. Most stay dry while only a few will get wet. Warmth builds with highs near average mid-upper 80s on Saturday. Hotter low 90s and feeling hotter more like mid 90s on Sunday. It’ll be the hottest weekend of the year so far.

Next week brings few changes as temperatures remain near to slightly above average. Highs hold in the upper 80s low 90s and lows mid to upper 60s. Each day brings a chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

