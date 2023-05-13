‘A memory I will never forget’: Mother, son graduate from ASU together

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Plenty of students nationwide are proud to receive their diplomas after graduating. But one Albany State University student is even prouder that he got to receive his with his mom.

“A memory that I will never forget and will cherish forever,” said Rod Hubbard, Albany State University graduate.

Rod got the support of his mother Yolanda Hubbard who was just down the hall from him taking her own college classes. Rod graduated with his master’s degree in educational specialist in educational leadership. Yolanda graduated with a master’s in public administration with a concentration in human resources.

The pair are no strangers to ASU as they both also have other degrees from the university. (WALB)

While graduating simultaneously was a first for them, they are no strangers to Albany State University.

“When I first graduated from Albany State in 1992, he was a little boy. My momma worked at Albany State at that time and he tried to slide down her hip to get to me because he saw me in line ‘There’s my momma,’” Yolanda said.

Now all grown up, with two previous degrees from Albany State University, Rod got to cheer his mom on while waiting in that same line. Also cheering them on is Former Albany mayor Dororthy Hubbard, who is Yolanda’s mom and Rod’s grandmother.

Dorothy said to watch her family follow in her footsteps has been a blessing—and just in time for Mother’s Day.

Former Albany mayor Dorothy Hubbard said she's proud of her family. (The Hubbards)

“This is the best Mother’s Day present there is. I don’t need anything else, just the fact that they are both graduating is just wonderful,” she said.

Both graduates say they’re an example of how anyone can pursue higher education.

“If we can do it, you can do it too. Don’t let anyone stop you. No matter how old you are, how young you are, you can always go back. You can always get that degree,” Rod said.

