First Alert Forecast - Happy Mother’s Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer-like conditions are expected again for another day in SWGA. This means popup showers and thunderstorms as well as fairly warm and muggy conditions. This is because we have plenty of moisture and unstable air is allowing storms to initiate. Coverage will rise to nearly 30 to 40 percent on Mother’s Day Sunday compared to Saturday. Otherwise, we will be fairly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Sunday night showers and storms come to an end, but a warm and muggy night will continue. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a chance for a few areas of fog to develop.

Happy Mother's Day - 05/14/23 (WALB)

By Monday, a frontal system will stall out over the area leading to a new round of showers and thunderstorms as it tries to push southward. Guidance keeps a few severe weather parameters elevated for damaging winds, so that is why a Marginal Risk is in place for areas Northeast of I-75 on Monday into early Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and 90s for Monday and upper 80s for Tuesday with increasing coverage for showers and thunderstorms as a new shortwave and front move through the region. This same front will remain in the region through the rest of the week, so chances for rain will last into the next weekend. Dew points are going to keep it humid throughout this entire work week. This humid air will keep lows for the entire week mainly in the upper 60s low 70s with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s into the next weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible each day. (WALB)

