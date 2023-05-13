Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Forecast - Happy Mother’s Day

Another Summer-like day is expected for Mother’s Day.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer-like conditions are expected again for another day in SWGA. This means popup showers and thunderstorms as well as fairly warm and muggy conditions. This is because we have plenty of moisture and unstable air is allowing storms to initiate. Coverage will rise to nearly 30 to 40 percent on Mother’s Day Sunday compared to Saturday. Otherwise, we will be fairly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Sunday night showers and storms come to an end, but a warm and muggy night will continue. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a chance for a few areas of fog to develop.

Happy Mother's Day - 05/14/23
Happy Mother's Day - 05/14/23(WALB)

By Monday, a frontal system will stall out over the area leading to a new round of showers and thunderstorms as it tries to push southward. Guidance keeps a few severe weather parameters elevated for damaging winds, so that is why a Marginal Risk is in place for areas Northeast of I-75 on Monday into early Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and 90s for Monday and upper 80s for Tuesday with increasing coverage for showers and thunderstorms as a new shortwave and front move through the region. This same front will remain in the region through the rest of the week, so chances for rain will last into the next weekend. Dew points are going to keep it humid throughout this entire work week. This humid air will keep lows for the entire week mainly in the upper 60s low 70s with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s into the next weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible each day.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible each day.(WALB)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a search of the vehicle, 158 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram...
Valdosta man arrested on slew of drug charges
Nearly 50 years ago, down in swampy Seminole County, a family sat down to eat a homecooked meal...
50 years after gruesome murders, Alday family focusing on the lives those killed led
Nondi Kwana Humphrey, 32, is wanted on aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, and...
APD looking for woman on strangulation, other charges
Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 2022.
Family asking for answers in Albany missing woman case
Shaun Anthony Akins and John Charles Hice were charged following a traffic stop and then a...
2 arrested for drug trafficking in Lee Co.

Latest News

Tommie's First Alert Forecast 05/13/23 6 PM
Tommie First Alert Forecast 05/13/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
Mother’s Day Weekend
Weekend hot and humid with a few showers
First Alert Weather 11pm Friday May 12
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather