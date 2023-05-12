Ask the Expert
Valdosta man arrested on slew of drug charges

During a search of the vehicle, 158 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram of crack cocaine, 15 grams of oxycodone, 9 grams of marijuana, and items used for narcotics sales were found.(Source: Valdosta Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested on a slew of drug charges after he was stopped for a brake light violation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Thursday, shortly before 10 p.m., a traffic stop on the vehicle was done in the 2100 block of North Ashley Street.

A young infant was in the car with the driver, later identified as Donovan Gonzalves, 33.

During a search of the vehicle, 158 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram of crack cocaine, 15 grams of oxycodone, 9 grams of marijuana, and items used for narcotics sales were found.

Gonzalves was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking schedule II, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of schedule II, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related items, fugitive from justice and child safety seat requirements.

Gonzalves also had unrelated active arrest warrants out of Lowndes County, Gwinnett County and Madison County, Florida, according to VPD.

Police said more charges are possible.

