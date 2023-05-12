Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus, sheriff says

A student in Wisconsin has died after being hit by a truck while waiting to get on a school bus.
A student in Wisconsin has died after being hit by a truck while waiting to get on a school bus.(WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A Wisconsin student has died after being struck by a pickup truck while boarding a school bus.

WMTV reports the crash occurred Friday morning when the school bus was picking up students at a stop along State Highway 33.

The bus was sideswiped by a Ford F-150 that was traveling in the same direction.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, the pickup driver failed to slow down in time and swerved to the right. The vehicle then made contact with the right side of the school bus and struck a student getting on the bus.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the student was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no injuries reported to any other students. They were taken to Webb Middle School to be reunited with their families after the crash.

Officials with the Reedsburg School District said they plan to have resources available for the families involved.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of those involved in the crash.

The highway was closed for about five hours for the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 2022.
Family asking for answers in Albany missing woman case
Martha Bearden was reportedly charged with two felony counts of elderly exploitation and two...
Albany woman arrested for scams on elderly in Southwest Georgia
Uriah Wade Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol, 829 grams of...
Adel man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Shaun Anthony Akins and John Charles Hice were charged following a traffic stop and then a...
2 arrested for drug trafficking in Lee Co.
She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking

Latest News

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx out of the hospital and recuperating, daughter says
Nearly 50 years ago, down in swampy Seminole County, a family sat down to eat a homecooked meal...
50 years after gruesome murders, Alday family focusing on the lives those killed led
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell of murdering 2 children, romantic rival
Owen Grigoreva and Ginger, his emotional support pot-bellied pig.
‘I had tears’: City won’t change ordinance for 9-year-old to keep emotional support pig