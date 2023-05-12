Editorial: To all the moms out there, we wish a Happy Mother’s Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mom — enough said right? The person in our lives that we want, no matter how old we get.

When you think of your mom, what comes to your mind? For me, “care” is what always pops in my head. Caring, loving, nurturing. When a kid gets hurt, who do they call for? When a kid needs help, gets in trouble, has had a bad day, they want momma.

Over the years, I watched my wife Greta raise our kids. God certainly blessed them all with this lady. She may be one of the most selfless people I have ever known. And I pray for you if you were to mess with one of her babies. Like Greta, many moms do what they do for their kids because, well let’s just face it, they’re “mom.”

Not for recognition, not for hugs, not for thank yous — which she deserves. No, they care for their kids because they are moms. This year marks 10 years since I lost my mom. Man, what I wouldn’t give to have a chance to go spend some time with this lady. And yes, eat one of her meals. Wow, did I love that lady.

But this editorial is not about my mom or my kids’ mom

No, this message is to remind all of us that our moms are to be celebrated. More than just Mother’s Day weekend. Because last I checked, every single one of us had a mom.

To all moms out there, Happy Mother’s Day. May it be honored back to you.

You deserve it!

