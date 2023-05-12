Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Editorial: To all the moms out there, we wish a Happy Mother’s Day

An editorial by Bruce Austin, WALB general manager and vice president.
An editorial by Bruce Austin, WALB general manager and vice president.(WALB)
By Bruce Austin
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mom — enough said right? The person in our lives that we want, no matter how old we get.

When you think of your mom, what comes to your mind? For me, “care” is what always pops in my head. Caring, loving, nurturing. When a kid gets hurt, who do they call for? When a kid needs help, gets in trouble, has had a bad day, they want momma.

Over the years, I watched my wife Greta raise our kids. God certainly blessed them all with this lady. She may be one of the most selfless people I have ever known. And I pray for you if you were to mess with one of her babies. Like Greta, many moms do what they do for their kids because, well let’s just face it, they’re “mom.”

Not for recognition, not for hugs, not for thank yous — which she deserves. No, they care for their kids because they are moms. This year marks 10 years since I lost my mom. Man, what I wouldn’t give to have a chance to go spend some time with this lady. And yes, eat one of her meals. Wow, did I love that lady.

But this editorial is not about my mom or my kids’ mom

No, this message is to remind all of us that our moms are to be celebrated. More than just Mother’s Day weekend. Because last I checked, every single one of us had a mom.

To all moms out there, Happy Mother’s Day. May it be honored back to you.

You deserve it!

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 2022.
Family asking for answers in Albany missing woman case
Martha Bearden was reportedly charged with two felony counts of elderly exploitation and two...
Albany woman arrested for scams on elderly in Southwest Georgia
Uriah Wade Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol, 829 grams of...
Adel man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Shaun Anthony Akins and John Charles Hice were charged following a traffic stop and then a...
2 arrested for drug trafficking in Lee Co.
She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking

Latest News

Nondi Kwana Humphrey, 32, is wanted on aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, and...
APD looking for woman on strangulation, other charges
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Rapper Young Thug taken to a local hospital before trial on Thursday
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
VP Kamala Harris scheduled to visit Atlanta Friday
Photo of Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards
Dougherty Co. district attorney speaks on why he believes young people get involved in violent crimes