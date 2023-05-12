APD looking for woman on strangulation, other charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a woman wanted on strangulation and other charges.

Nondi Kwana Humphrey, 32, is wanted on aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, and several cruelty to children charges.

She is described as 5′7 and weighs 258 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.