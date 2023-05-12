Ask the Expert
APD looking for woman on strangulation, other charges

Nondi Kwana Humphrey, 32, is wanted on aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, and several cruelty to children charges.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a woman wanted on strangulation and other charges.

Nondi Kwana Humphrey, 32, is wanted on aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, and several cruelty to children charges.

She is described as 5′7 and weighs 258 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

