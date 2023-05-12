50 years after gruesome murders, Alday family focusing on the lives those killed led

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly 50 years ago, down in swampy Seminole County, a family sat down to eat a homecooked meal around 1 p.m. By the time dinner rolled around, six members of that same family didn’t show back up.

They had been killed in one of the family member’s trailer homes, just a half-mile away.

But rather than focusing on their murders, the nieces, nephews, granddaughters, and grandsons of the Aldays are remembering the lives they led — and the people they touched.

The Alday Family Murders

Nine miles outside of Donalsonville sits a large stone memorial, marking the spot where a mobile home once sat and where the Alday family once farmed watermelon.

But after May 14, 1973, the media would remember the Alday men — Ned, Aubrey, Jerry, Jimmy, and Sugie, aka Chester — not for telling tales, cutting up, and helping out neighbors. But for the way they died.

“I was told that they were killed one at a time in different rooms of the trailer. Just unbelievable,” Marty Shingler, an Alday family friend, said.

The trailer was owned by Ned Alday’s son Jerry, and his wife Mary.

She was taken from the home, assaulted, and killed a few miles away.

But that’s not the way the family remembers Mary, Uncle Aubrey, Ned or the Alday boys.

Timeline:

May 5, 1973

Carl Isaacs, Wayne Coleman, and George Dungee escape from Poplar Hill Correctional Institute near Baltimore, Maryland.

May 10, 1973

The group kills 19-year-old Richard Wayne Miller while stealing his neighbor’s pickup truck.

May 14, 1973

The day of the murders and the group arrives in Donalsonville.

Around 1 p.m., the Alday family gathers for lunch at farm house before going back to work. Around 4:15 p.m., the group arrives at Jerry and Mary Alday’s trailer looking for gas, drugs and money. Six family members are killed as they come to the trailer for gas.

May 17, 1973

The funerals of the Alday family members are held. George Dungee is arrested.

December 31, 1973

The first trial for Carl Isaacs begins.

January 5, 1974

Carl Isaacs is convicted.

January 7, 1974

Carl Isaacs is sentenced to death.

January 16, 1974

Georgia Dungee is tried.

December 9, 1985

The group granted a retrial due to pretrial publicity.

January 1988

Carl Isaac’s second trial starts. He was convicted on January 25 and was sentenced to death on January 26.

April 1988

Coleman is retried and on April 29 was found guilty. He was not sentenced until May 11 after a deadlocked jury on sentencing. Coleman received a life sentence by Georgia law.

July 14, 1988

George Dungee pleads guilty by reason of mental retardation and is sentenced to six life terms.

April 1994

Billy Isaacs is paroled after 20 years.

May 6, 2003

Carl Isaacs was executed.

April 4, 2006

George Dungee dies in Reidsville.

May 4, 2009

Billy Isaacs dies in Florida.

This year, on the 50th anniversary of this tragedy, the family chooses to focus on the lives the Alday family members lived.

