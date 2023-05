SASSER, Ga. (WALB) - A boil water notice was issued for Sasser for early next week.

A letter of the notice was sent to Sasser residents on May 9.

According to the letter, the notice is set to go into effect starting May 15 at 8 a.m. until further notice.

The notice is reportedly due to the construction of a new distribution system.

