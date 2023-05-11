A persistent summer-like weather pattern

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy, warm and humid Thursday afternoon. Virtually rain free until a few showers started popping up this evening. `An isolated strong maybe severe storm remain possible otherwise warm and dry. Overnight clouds hold as lows drop into the mid-upper 60s.

Tomorrow dry through early afternoon. Tomorrow a weakening front along with the Gulf coast and East coast sea breezes will bring another chance for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

For the weekend not as wet with a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Only a few areas will get wet while most remain dry. Prepare for summer-like heat as highs top upper 80s low 90s and lows mid-upper 60s.

Back to the scattered variety of afternoon and evening showers and storms each day next week. Seasonal temperatures continue lows mid 60s and highs upper 80s.

