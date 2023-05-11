Man wanted by Albany police on aggravated assault, other charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help in finding a suspect wanted on several criminal warrants including aggravated assault.

Solomon Christopher Holt, 28, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, third-degree child cruelty and battery.

He stands 5′9 and weighs around 150 pounds.

If you have any information on Holt, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

