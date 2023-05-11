Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Lee County High holds tech, ag career signing day

The 35 students that signed on Thursday are either going straight into the workforce or...
The 35 students that signed on Thursday are either going straight into the workforce or studying for their technical careers.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s signing day season in South Georgia and many high schoolers will be taking their next life-changing steps soon.

The 35 students that signed on Thursday are either going straight into the workforce or studying for their technical careers.

“Well eventually, I want to be on the pipeline, travel the world and weld,” Jayden Mitchell, a student attending South Georgia Tech for welding, said.

“I think I want to go into farm work with it because I want to be a farmer too. I like being able to use my own stuff,” Angelina Benton, a student attending Albany Tech for welding, said.

Lee County High Construction Department Chair John Wanner said he’s proud to have so many students starting their careers. He and the students said they are encouraging people who don’t know much about the tech and ag industry to try something new.

“I would say you should try it. It would be really fun,” Mitchell said.

The room was filled with parents and teachers, proud to send their students off into the next step toward their careers.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking
Uriah Wade Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol, 829 grams of...
Adel man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Martha Bearden was reportedly charged with two felony counts of elderly exploitation and two...
Albany woman arrested for scams on elderly in Southwest Georgia
All suspects police listed as currently being wanted in connection to the shooting have been...
6 charged with murder in Albany shooting death
New bill aims to attract and keep healthcare workers in Georgia
New Ga. law to repay nurses’ student loans aims to help nursing shortage

Latest News

Dr. Robert Lloyd was named interim dean of PCOM South Georgia on May 1 after Dr. Williams...
Interim dean named for PCOM South Georgia
Shaun Anthony Akins and John Charles Hice were charged following a traffic stop and then a...
2 arrested for drug trafficking in Lee Co.
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Rapper Young Thug taken to a local hospital, condition unknown
WALB
Family pleas for information in missing Albany woman case