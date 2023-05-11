Lee County High holds tech, ag career signing day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s signing day season in South Georgia and many high schoolers will be taking their next life-changing steps soon.

The 35 students that signed on Thursday are either going straight into the workforce or studying for their technical careers.

“Well eventually, I want to be on the pipeline, travel the world and weld,” Jayden Mitchell, a student attending South Georgia Tech for welding, said.

“I think I want to go into farm work with it because I want to be a farmer too. I like being able to use my own stuff,” Angelina Benton, a student attending Albany Tech for welding, said.

Lee County High Construction Department Chair John Wanner said he’s proud to have so many students starting their careers. He and the students said they are encouraging people who don’t know much about the tech and ag industry to try something new.

“I would say you should try it. It would be really fun,” Mitchell said.

The room was filled with parents and teachers, proud to send their students off into the next step toward their careers.

