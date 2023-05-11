Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested on drug charges after not yielding to emergency vehicle

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged with drug offenses after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said he failed to move over for an emergency vehicle.

On Friday, a Lee County deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle after he said the driver did not yield to an EMS vehicle.

While speaking to the vehicle’s driver, Brian Alexander Akins, also known as Alex Akins, a K9 with the sheriff’s office reportedly picked up on the scent of narcotics.

The deputy then searched Akins’ vehicle where he said he found six baggies with methamphetamine weighing a total of 14 grams. Syringes, packing material and a smoking device were also reportedly found.

Akins was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and procedure for passing stationary authorized emergency vehicle.

Brian Akins is related to Shaun Akins, who is also charged with several drug crimes, according to the sheriff’s office.

He has since been released on bond.

