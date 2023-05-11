Ask the Expert
Interim dean named for PCOM South Georgia

Dr. Robert Lloyd was named interim dean of PCOM South Georgia on May 1 after Dr. Williams Carter retired from the role, according to a release from the college.(Source: PCOM)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - An interim dean has been named for the Moultrie branch of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, also known as PCOM.

Dr. Robert Lloyd was named interim dean of PCOM South Georgia on May 1 after Dr. Williams Carter retired from the role, according to a release from the college.

Lloyd graduated from PCOM in 1991. After spending the first 25 years of his career in Tennessee, he began teaching at a PCOM branch in 2012.

He began full-time lecturing with PCOM South Georgia in 2020.

“I know what it’s like to practice in a community with limited healthcare resources,” Lloyd said. “I want to encourage our students to consider practicing in the many rural and underserved areas in Georgia and throughout the country. These communities need access to well-trained, high-quality physicians. In addition, these communities offer an excellent standard of living and are an ideal place to live and raise a family.”

