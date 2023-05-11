Calhoun Co. walking trails look to promote literacy through ‘Storywalks’

MORGAN, Ga. (WALB) - New additions are now added to the existing walking trails in Calhoun County in hopes of promoting both walking and literacy.

”Calhoun County has some of the worst health rankings in the state, as well as literacy rates,” Luke Crossen, UGA extension agent in Calhoun County, said.

Luke Crossen said the next round of government funding should be approved within the next few months. (WALB)

Crossen has been hard at work in recent years to get government funding. The funding previously allowed them to build walking trails in the Southwest Georgia towns of Leary, Arlington, Morgan and Edison.

Now, book stations have been built on the existing walking trails in Edison and Morgan.

“The story walk gives a way for students to be physically active on the walking trail and have something to read,” Crossen said.

Crossen and his team use funds from the CDC and allocate them to smaller groups within the county. This round of funding went to the Calhoun County Library. They suggested building stations where children can read.

“I see kids and families walking here all the time in the afternoon. I love to see it. They can get active and maybe learn a little something,” Dennis Milner, a Morgan resident, said.

Crossen said books will be swapped out every month to keep things fresh. The themes of the books range from gardening to promoting exercise. Crossen told WALB he has plans to start his own podcast in the coming months to keep the reading/education initiative going. Similar to the books, he plans to talk about gardening and the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Calhoun County wants to make incremental improvements year after year, and they want the community’s feedback. To give feedback, click here.

The existing trail, visually, is not kept up in some areas. Crossen says the next round of funding will likely go towards upkeep.

Trail upkeep will likely be the next issue for Calhoun County, according to Crossen. (WALB)

UGA Extension will announce its next meeting, which is likely sometime in June.

