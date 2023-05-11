Ask the Expert
Bainbridge man pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession

Derius Raoule Green, 32, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon...
Derius Raoule Green, 32, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Thursday.(wabi)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge man with a criminal history pleaded guilty to illegally possessing multiple firearms after he was arrested on gun charges during an ongoing death investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Derius Raoule Green, 32, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Thursday. He is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine. Sentencing has not been scheduled yet and there is no parole in the federal system.

“The safety of our citizens is at risk when violent, repeat offenders pick up a gun,” U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said. “In collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to use every resource available to make our communities more secure.”

According to court documents, the deputies with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office found a man shot to death on Aug. 30, 2021, and that the victim may have been in a recent feud with Green.

“Green was wanted on three outstanding warrants. Deputies executed a search warrant at Green’s Bainbridge property, finding a shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle and ammunition,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release. “On Sept. 2, 2021, Green was located and taken into custody in Port Saint Joe, Florida. Green told officers that the gunshot victim owed him money for an AR-15 rifle. Green is not facing criminal charges in that local investigation.”

The U.S. Attorney’s of the Middle District of Georgia said Green has prior felony convictions, including interference with government property and reckless conduct and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in Decatur County.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

