2 arrested for drug trafficking in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges in connection to an ongoing drug investigation, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests happened on May 8. Shaun Anthony Akins and John Charles Hice were charged following a traffic stop and then a search of a home in the 100 block of Hartley Lane.

The sheriff’s office said Hice was arrested following the traffic stop. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving without a license and no insurance.

The sheriff’s office said 37 grams of meth, 12 suspected MDMA pills and packaging materials and tools were found in the car.

After the traffic stop, a search was done at a home on Hartley Lane, which the sheriff’s office said led to Akins’ arrest.

Akins was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.

Both men were taken to the Lee County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said additional arrests are possible.

