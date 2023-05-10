VP Kamala Harris scheduled to visit Atlanta on Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to return to visit Atlanta later this week, the Office of the Vice President announced in a news release.

Harris is scheduled to travel to a DNC finance event on Friday and speak at the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Spring Soiree, the news release states.

She last visited Georgia in April where she announced a major commitment between two energy companies that will develop more than two million solar panels.

Harris also visited Georgia in February where she participated in a moderated discussion at Georgia Tech focusing on the administration’s efforts to combat climate change and address clean energy.

