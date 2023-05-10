Verdict reached in child sex crimes trial for former Clinch Co. substitute teacher

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict was reached in the trial of a former Clinch County substitute teacher charged with multiple child sex crimes.

Kevin McLaine was standing trial in connection to several sex offenses stemming from incidents with former students as young as 5 years old, going back at least five years.

The verdict:

Count 1: Child molestation - GUILTY

Count 2: Sexual battery against a child under 16 - GUILTY

Count 4: Sexual battery - GUILTY

Count 5: Child molestation - GUILTY

Count 6: Sexual battery against a child under 16 - GUILTY

The jury took less than an hour to deliberate.

Closing arguments began at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Three victims testified during the trial. They were all students under McLaine at Clinch County Schools. All of the incidents happened on school property. The victims each testified that McLaine touched them inappropriately.

Prosecutors said their testimonies were critical for conviction.

“Ultimately, getting these children who ranged from 5, 10 and 17 years old at the time of these crimes to testify today and point out their accuser today, yesterday and the day before during the course of this trial,” said Chase Studstill, Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney.

Sentencing is set for June 6.

