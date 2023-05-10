Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Verdict reached in child sex crimes trial for former Clinch Co. substitute teacher

Kevin McLaine was standing trial in connection to several sex offenses stemming from incidents...
Kevin McLaine was standing trial in connection to several sex offenses stemming from incidents with former students as young as 5 years old, going back at least five years.
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict was reached in the trial of a former Clinch County substitute teacher charged with multiple child sex crimes.

Kevin McLaine was standing trial in connection to several sex offenses stemming from incidents with former students as young as 5 years old, going back at least five years.

The verdict:
  • Count 1: Child molestation - GUILTY
  • Count 2: Sexual battery against a child under 16 - GUILTY
  • Count 4: Sexual battery - GUILTY
  • Count 5: Child molestation - GUILTY
  • Count 6: Sexual battery against a child under 16 - GUILTY

The jury took less than an hour to deliberate.

Closing arguments began at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Three victims testified during the trial. They were all students under McLaine at Clinch County Schools. All of the incidents happened on school property. The victims each testified that McLaine touched them inappropriately.

Prosecutors said their testimonies were critical for conviction.

“Ultimately, getting these children who ranged from 5, 10 and 17 years old at the time of these crimes to testify today and point out their accuser today, yesterday and the day before during the course of this trial,” said Chase Studstill, Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney.

Sentencing is set for June 6.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking
All suspects police listed as currently being wanted in connection to the shooting have been...
6 charged with murder in Albany shooting death
Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant leaves restaurant damaged
‘It was uncontrollable’: Damage left after Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant
Uriah Wade Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol, 829 grams of...
Adel man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
King Stokes was charged with murder in connection to an ongoing Lowndes County homicide...
Man charged with murder in Lowndes Co. homicide investigation

Latest News

With gun violence and mass shootings both in the news and in communities nationwide, many may...
‘We have to acknowledge that we have been traumatized’: Albany leader speaks on how to cope with gun violence in communities and news
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper says they...
Ga. Department of Agriculture offering mental health resources for farmers
Albany leader speaks on how to cope with gun violence in communities and news
Albany leader speaks on how to cope with gun violence in communities and news
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said the officer is now responsive at the hospital.
Valdosta policeman hospitalized after crash caused by possible ‘medical issue’