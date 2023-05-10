Ask the Expert
Police officer accused of using dead man’s credit card after investigating his death

Authorities in Florida have arrested a police officer who allegedly stole and used a dead man's...
Authorities in Florida have arrested a police officer who allegedly stole and used a dead man's credit card.(Osceola County Corrections)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (CNN) - Florida authorities say a former St. Cloud police officer has been arrested for stealing and using a dead man’s credit card information.

Police said police officer Dianne Ferreira took the man’s information after responding to a medical call in which he died from a cardiac incident.

Ferreira is accused of taking pictures of the man’s credit card and identification as first responders were gathering information about the patient and his wallet was open.

Authorities launched an investigation after a family member noticed fraudulent credit card transactions in April.

Ferreira was immediately relieved of her duties without pay before resigning.

She is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges including credit card fraud.

Ferreira was booked into jail on a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
Antwan and Courtney Penn at their wedding.
President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
