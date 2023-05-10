Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Michael Keaton, Tim Burton officially returning for ‘Beetlejuice 2′

Warner Bros. announced that the sequel will open Sept. 6, 2024. (Source: CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Beetlejuice 2,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 original, is officially in the works.

Warner Bros. announced that the sequel will open on Sept. 6, 2024.

Director Tim Burton is returning, as well as Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Jenna Ortega will star as the daughter of Ryder’s character Lydia from the original film. Ortega is best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix hit series “Wednesday.”

According to CNN, a Beetlejuice sequel has been in talks for years, with Burton and Keaton both hinting at a possible sequel as early as 2013.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking
All suspects police listed as currently being wanted in connection to the shooting have been...
6 charged with murder in Albany shooting death
Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant leaves restaurant damaged
‘It was uncontrollable’: Damage left after Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant
Uriah Wade Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol, 829 grams of...
Adel man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
King Stokes was charged with murder in connection to an ongoing Lowndes County homicide...
Man charged with murder in Lowndes Co. homicide investigation

Latest News

Daniel Perry reacts after being sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Garrett Foster at the...
Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump, CNN gear up for high-stakes town hall after sex assault verdict
Kevin McLaine was standing trial in connection to several sex offenses stemming from incidents...
Verdict reached in child sex crimes trial for former Clinch Co. substitute teacher
A symposium was held to educate the community on Georgia's Workforce Development.
Lowndes Co. organizations host workforce development symposium
This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work