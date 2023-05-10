Ask the Expert
Heat, humidity and scattered storms

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, very warm and humid this afternoon. Several locations topped 90° with Albany @ 91° the hottest so far this year. Rain chances are lower however scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms remain possible through the evening.

Tomorrow much wetter and potentially stormy with daytime heating, sea breeze and a stalled front. There’s a Marginal Risk for a few strong-severe storms with threats of damaging winds, hail and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy rain are likely with rainfall amounts of 1-2″. Temperatures remain near to slightly above average with highs mid-upper 80s and lows mid-upper 60s.

For the weekend drier air limits rain chances while it heats up again. Highs rise into the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s on Mother’s Day. Isolated showers are possible over the weekend but a mostly dry one. Rain returns early week with highs upper 80s low 90s.

