Ga. Department of Agriculture offering mental health resources for farmers

By Jim Wallace
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Agriculture is promoting the mental health and self-care resources the state provides for Georgians who work in agriculture.

Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper says they know farmers and producers have very stressful jobs, especially during this time of year.

“To ensure that they are taking care of their self. Their mental health. Because at the end of the day that allows them to take care of their family,” Harper said. “But to also allow them to continue what they do best, in providing the food, the fiber, the shelter for all of us there.”

Harper says his department has partnered with several other state departments to develop wellness resources for agriculture workers.

During planting season, farmers face time management challenges, the high cost of products and stress demands. Harper says the state wants to promote resources to balance farmers’ lives.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Harper says they want to make sure people who work in agriculture know the resources available.

Click here to learn more about the resources provided by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

