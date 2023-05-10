Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Former nurse convicted of homicide in medication mix-up wants license reinstated

RaDonda Vaught, a former nurse convicted of criminally negligent homicide last year, wants her nursing license reinstated. (Source: WSMV)
By Chuck Morris and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A former Tennessee nurse convicted of homicide involving a medication mix-up wants her license reinstated.

RaDonda Vaught, formerly with the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, was in Chancery Court on Tuesday.

Vaught’s 2022 court case gained national attention. She was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the medication mix-up that killed Charlene Murphey in 2017.

The judge in the case sentenced Vaught to three years of probation with her nursing license taken away.

This week, Vaught’s attorneys argued against the process that resulted in her license being revoked.

The chancellor in the Chancery Court case said everything will be under advisement with a ruling made at some point in the future.

According to officials, Chancery courts focus on equity and fairness rather than the letter of the law.

The Tennessee Board of Nursing is listed as the defendant in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking
All suspects police listed as currently being wanted in connection to the shooting have been...
6 charged with murder in Albany shooting death
Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant leaves restaurant damaged
‘It was uncontrollable’: Damage left after Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant
Uriah Wade Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol, 829 grams of...
Adel man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
King Stokes was charged with murder in connection to an ongoing Lowndes County homicide...
Man charged with murder in Lowndes Co. homicide investigation

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump, CNN gear up for high-stakes town hall after sex assault verdict
Kevin McLaine was standing trial in connection to several sex offenses stemming from incidents...
Verdict reached in child sex crimes trial for former Clinch Co. substitute teacher
A symposium was held to educate the community on Georgia's Workforce Development.
Lowndes Co. organizations host workforce development symposium
This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work
President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Biden pressures House Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech