Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Eagles fly high for 5th straight championship

Video from WALB
By Morgan Jackson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Terrell Academy Eagles Archery
Terrell Academy Eagles Archery(Source: WALB)

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - We often hear of teams going back to back or maybe even a three-peat, but how about a five-peat? Well in Dawson the Terrell Academy Eagles Archery team won their 5th state championship in a row. The team held their ring ceremony receiving their bling for the most recent season.

“It feels great. It’s a big accomplishment because we’ve worked all year long so it just feels good to do something like that”

“Words have no meaning. These kids have put in the work all season long no matter what the weather was. I just can’t express I proud I am of everybody”

Eagles Archery
Eagles Archery(Source: WALB)

Addison Engram finished second in both the 3-D and the bullseye competition. She also made the all-state team for the GIAA/GISA, but it wasn’t all up to her. Engram’s teammate Baylon Liliss won first place in the bullseye division at the state competition and Olivia Davis was the first place winner in the female 3-D division.

Davis says one of the biggest obstacles her team had to over come this season was shooting in different elements, but she feels that all played a part in their success at the state competition.

“We had to put in a lot of work especially in the rainy days and the windy days it was hard to shoot, our arrows went everywhere but we still managed to shoot good”

Terrell Archery
Terrell Archery(Source: WALB)

In the boy’s division as just a sophomore Jack Douglas was awarded all-state for his outstanding performance over the season. For the second year in a row he was named the highest overall male in archery. Douglas already has his eye on the target for the upcoming seasons.

“I plan to do it again and do it again my senior year. Which I know we have more schools up and coming these next few years that are going to be more of a challenge. That just means putting in a little bit more work and getting better everyday and getting that ring for next year and the year after.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was arrested on May 7 around 9:30 p.m.
Lee State Prison corrections officer arrested for drug trafficking
All suspects police listed as currently being wanted in connection to the shooting have been...
6 charged with murder in Albany shooting death
Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant leaves restaurant damaged
‘It was uncontrollable’: Damage left after Cinco de Mayo brawl at Tifton restaurant
Uriah Wade Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol, 829 grams of...
Adel man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
King Stokes was charged with murder in connection to an ongoing Lowndes County homicide...
Man charged with murder in Lowndes Co. homicide investigation

Latest News

Terrell Academy Eagles Archery
Terrell Academy Archery
The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the...
UGA Bulldogs decline invite to White House due to scheduling conflict
Sports Talk: Sowegans Soccer Club
Sports Talk: Sowegans Soccer Club
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office sgt. gives tips for dealing with trauma
Ricky Fulton signs Letter of Intent to Peru State College