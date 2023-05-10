Eagles fly high for 5th straight championship

Terrell Academy Eagles Archery (Source: WALB)

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - We often hear of teams going back to back or maybe even a three-peat, but how about a five-peat? Well in Dawson the Terrell Academy Eagles Archery team won their 5th state championship in a row. The team held their ring ceremony receiving their bling for the most recent season.

“It feels great. It’s a big accomplishment because we’ve worked all year long so it just feels good to do something like that”

“Words have no meaning. These kids have put in the work all season long no matter what the weather was. I just can’t express I proud I am of everybody”

Addison Engram finished second in both the 3-D and the bullseye competition. She also made the all-state team for the GIAA/GISA, but it wasn’t all up to her. Engram’s teammate Baylon Liliss won first place in the bullseye division at the state competition and Olivia Davis was the first place winner in the female 3-D division.

Davis says one of the biggest obstacles her team had to over come this season was shooting in different elements, but she feels that all played a part in their success at the state competition.

“We had to put in a lot of work especially in the rainy days and the windy days it was hard to shoot, our arrows went everywhere but we still managed to shoot good”

In the boy’s division as just a sophomore Jack Douglas was awarded all-state for his outstanding performance over the season. For the second year in a row he was named the highest overall male in archery. Douglas already has his eye on the target for the upcoming seasons.

“I plan to do it again and do it again my senior year. Which I know we have more schools up and coming these next few years that are going to be more of a challenge. That just means putting in a little bit more work and getting better everyday and getting that ring for next year and the year after.”

